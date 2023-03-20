101 staff members of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) have completed leadership training at National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi in preparation for the national population census scheduled for August this year.

Speaking during the pass out of 101 staff after one month training at NALI on Friday, the Executive Director of UBOS, Dr. Chris Mukiza, said their staff needed training in transformation leadership so as to be able to handle the field tasks during the enumeration exercise.

He said that a number of their staff are statisticians, Economists, information technology experts with very little understanding of leadership hence the need for training.

“I am sure they have understood the skills and also when they are in the field they need to have a self-defense mechanism so that they are not intimidated,” Dr Mukiza said.

While at the institute, the team was trained in leadership skills, patriotism, self defence skills, and geography of Uganda, attitude and social economic transformation, skills at arms, Kiswahili, drills and physical training among others.

UBOS plans to deploy 110,000 enumerators and that the recruitment exercise starts in June this year.

The Director (NALI) Brig Gen Charles Kisembo said that the team has been equipped with tools of knowledge to enable them to penetrate the essence of things to have the eyes and mind that see and perceive things beyond the ordinary.

Brig Gen Kisembo said that the knowledge they acquired will help them to build cohesion and ethics code at their work place, be patriotic and committed staff in execution of duty.

He urged the trainees to exercise the skills they acquired to do things differently saying that the country looks up to them as it walks towards the middle income status.

“Be resilient, committed and patriotic in service of your country, love one another, love Uganda and Africa and that is where prosperity and strategic security lies,” he said.