Uganda’s Consul General in Dubai, Ambassador Henry Mayega has revealed that East African Consul Generals to Dubai and the Northern Emirates have resolved to jointly follow up on stranded and jailed nationals in the United Arab Emirates-UAE.

The resolutions were made during the quarterly meeting of East African Consul Generals to Dubai and the Northern Emirates at Kenya’s Consulate in Dubai.

According to The Observer, last year, UAE deported over 1000 Ugandans over expired visas, accumulated fines and lack of travel documents. This publication established that several nationals from East African Nations are still held up in various centers in Dubai and other places.

“The ambassadors resolved to celebrate the East African Community Day on November 30, 2023. The Day’s events will feature; exhibitions, celebrating Swahili as a unifying factor in the EAC and using it as a gateway to the Arab world since Swahili borrows heavily by 40% from the Arabic language,” he said.

During the meeting, they deliberated to jointly follow up on the preparations for 2023 UN Climate Change Conference that will take place from November 30, to December 12, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and work closely with EAC countries’ liaison offices that do not have consulate representation in Dubai and the Northern Emirates like the DRC in order to deepen the EAC cooperation.

“We agreed to seek for inclusion and participation of all EAC countries in the Global Village event currently going on in Dubai as an entry point to that event that has put together the global business community that is taking part in the GV festivities,” he said.