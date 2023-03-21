Uganda Cranes and fans are set to receive cash incentives if they win their upcoming matches against Tanzania in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Uganda Cranes will play their home game against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium on March 24, at 5pm local time, before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the return leg on March 28, 7pm. This implies that if the team wins both matches, they will walk away with bonuses of Shs55 million shillings while they shall get half of the money if they win one game.

“If the Uganda Cranes win the game, all players that participated in the game will be rewarded Shs1.5 million each with an additional Shs5 million to be shared by the support staff,” Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda, Somdev Sen said.

MTN Uganda will reward the most engaged Uganda Cranes fans with Shs100,000 each, based on their social media interactions and online content using the hashtag.

“We are very grateful for MTN’s continuous support towards Ugandan football. This kind gesture from MTN is very welcome. It motivates our players to give their best on the field,” said the Chief Executive Officer of FUFA, Edgar Watson.

“We are excited about this team, which is the strongest team we can field in this upcoming match against Tanzania, and we promise to do our best to make our fans proud. We thank MTN for their commitment to developing football in Uganda.”

In January 2023, MTN Uganda announced Shs19 billion shillings sponsorship, over five years, towards the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) to support seven properties or programs of the federation, namely: the Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes, the FUFA Drum regional cup, the FUFA Juniors League, FUFA Super 8 tournament, the FUFA Super Cup, and the FUFA Annual Awards.