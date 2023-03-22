The Ruparelia Group has boosted Rotarians’ efforts to better disadvantaged people’s lives in Uganda with the donation of fully equipped $3000 tricycle ambulances to save pregnant mothers in rural Uganda at an event held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of Ruparelia Group and a Honorary Member of the Rotary Club of Muyenga was recognized by the Rotary Club of Uganda and Tanzania for changing people’s lives and being a parent to many Ugandans.

The Prime Minister of Uganda Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja flagged off the first 50 tricycle village ambulances donated by Rotary international and lauded Rotarians for offering voluntary services to the underprivileged in various service delivery and quality health care initiatives.

”In a special way, I want to thank you rotarians for working tirelessly to change the Ugandans’ ways of living, mostly the vulnerable. Thank you so much. The President also welcomes the idea of having a well facilitated tricycle ambulance in every village in Uganda,” she said.

According to the District Governor Rotarian Peace, the 50 tricycle ambulances will enhance timely referral of mothers and newly born babies in hard to reach places.

He says this is a pilot project targeting Wakiso, Kabarole and Kabale. It will be rolled out in the entire country depending on the availability of resources.

He adds that the tricycles will be registered under the Ministry of health and will be situated at the health center 111s where most maternal mortality cases are reported.

It should be remembered that for the past ten years, the Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda.

To date, more than 700 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.