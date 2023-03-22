Referred to as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda is one of the East African countries boarded by Kenya in the East, South Sudan in the North, Rwanda in the South West and Tanzania in the south. With an area of approximately of 241,038 square kilometers, the country is a home to several attractions including 10 national parks, reserves, large fresh water lake – Victoria and the source of the world’s longest river – Nile. Uganda is known for protecting the unique species including half of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas in Bwindi Impenetrable national park, the rare tree climbing lions in Queen Elizabeth national park which is located in the western region of the country.

Of all the 55 countries on the black land, Uganda is known as one of the top countries protecting a number of amazing tourism destinations. Among these destinations include cities, national parks, historical sites as seen below;

Jinja City

Jinja city is known as the center of tourism in the Pearl of Africa. The city encompasses a number if attractions including the source of the world’s longest river – Nile and also part of the largest fresh waterbody lake – Victoria. During a trip to the beautiful city, you will take part in several experiences like white water rafting, bungee jumping, mountain biking, kayaking, jet boating, nature walks and forest walks and many others.

Bwindi Impenetrable national park

In the Southwestern part of Uganda, Bwindi Impenetrable national park is another destination to visit during your Uganda safari. The park is located in Kanungu district along the border of Democratic Republic of Congo near Virunga national park on the edge of the Albertine Rift Valley. Established in 1991, the national park covers an area of approximately 331 square kilometers which protects different species like over 120 mammal species, 348 bird species, 220 butterflies and various endangered mountain gorillas.

Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is well known for hosting almost half of the world’s population of the endangered mountain gorillas which are found in the four sectors – Ruhijja, Rushaga, Buhoma and Nkuringo sector. These sectors protect a total of almost 23 habituated mountain gorillas that are open for tourism purposes in activities like gorilla trekking and gorilla habituation experiences.

Queen Elizabeth National Park

Located in the western region of Uganda, Queen Elizabeth National Park stands as the second largest national park in Uganda after Murchison falls national park. the park stretches over an area of approximately 1978 square kilometers in the districts of Kamwenge, Kasese, Rubirizi and Rukungiri. The national park protects several attractions including the crater lakes, woodlands, animals, bird species, savannah, acacia and many others.

Queen Elizabeth national park is ranked among the most visited destinations in Uganda and a number of experiences can be encountered in this wilderness park. Among the activities include boat cruise on Kazinga channel where Lake George and Lake Edward connect from, game viewing in the open plains of the park like Kasenyi and Ishasha sector, Chimpanzee trekking in Kyambura gorge, community walks, bird watching and many others.

Murchison falls national park

Straddling the Ugandan districts of Buliisa, Nwoya, Kiryandongo and Masindi, Murchison falls national park is the oldest and largest national park in Uganda. With an area of approximately 3,893 square kilometers, the national park is managed by Uganda Wildlife Authority and it is famous for protecting the world’s most powerful waterfalls – Murchison falls. The powerful falls are formed after the water from River Nile forces there way through a 7 meters rocky gap and then tumbles 43 meters before flowing westward in Lake Albert.

Apart from the powerful Murchison falls, Murchison falls national park houses other several attractions like over 76 mammal species including the four of the big five game – Lion, elephant, leopard and buffalos more than 450 species of birds and others. Also, the road to the mighty park grants you an opportunity to track the black and white rhinos at Ziwa Rhino sanctuary.

Rwenzori Mountains National park

Located in the south western region of Uganda, Rwenzori mountains national parkis also among the top destinations of Uganda. The park is known for protecting the highest snowcapped mountains in Uganda and the third highest on the African continent after Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro of Tanzania. Legendary known as the Mountains of the Moon, Rwenzori mountains national park is a UNESCO Site formed in 1991 with an aim of protecting the snowcapped Rwenzori mountains and the unique vegetation from human activities. Since the mountain is shared by two countries – Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwenzori mountains national park includes most of their center and eastern half part. The mountains are made up of six massifs such as Mount Stanley at 5,109 meters, the home of the highest snowcapped peaks – Margherita and Alexander. Other massifs include Mount Speke at 4,890 meters, Mount Baker at 4,843 meters, Mount Emin at 4,798 meters, Mount Gessi at 4,715 meters, and Mount Luigi Di Savoia at 4,627 meters.

The national park is mostly known for hiking experiences though it offers other activities like nature walks, community visits outside its premises, bird watching, and many others. A visit to Rwenzori Mountains can be addon on with the trekking of the primates like the gorillas, Chimpanzee and Golden Monkey with the required number of days being 12 Days Rwenzori & Gorilla trekking tour encompassing the visit to Bwindi , Kibale , Queen Elizabeth & Rwenzori Mountains for trekking to summit to Margherita peak with experienced guides.

Kibale forest national park

Kibale forest national park is located in the western subregion of Uganda it is most known for protecting several endangered chimpanzee species in its moist evergreen forests. The forest is ranked as one of the few remaining destinations with both the lowland and montane forests and it adjoins with Queen Elizabeth national park in a space of about 180 kilometers. With a total area of approximately 766 square kilometres in size, Kibale national park is one of the parks in Uganda with the highest concentration of primates. The park hosts a large number of chimpanzees which can be seen during the chimpanzee trekking experience and other 13 species of primates. Among these include the Uganda mangabey, the Uganda red colobus, black and white colobus, blue monkey and others. Other animals besides the primates in the park include elephants, bushbucks, mongoose, leopards, buffalos, bush pigs, servals and sometimes the lions also visit the park. Also, the park hosts over 325 bird species including the western tinker bird, olive long tailed cuckoo and others.

Apart from the above-mentioned destinations, there are also other places to encounter for a perfect experience during your visit to the Pearl of Africa. Among these destinations include; Mgahinga gorilla national park, Lake Mburo national park, Kidepo valley national park, Semliki national park and many others.