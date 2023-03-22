Uganda’s Endiro Coffee has been nominated among the finalists for the 2023 Sustainability Awards organized by Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) recognizing its excellence in sustainability across the coffee industry.

Endiro Coffee is a tree-to-cup coffee company specialized in producing specialty grade Ugandan coffee sourced at village level. They process this coffee in Uganda and export it around the world as green and roast coffee supply. They also run a growing chain of full-menu cafes in Uganda and USA.

“Very proud to be putting Ugandan coffee on the map in this way,” Endiro Coffee tweeted.

Stories Continues after ad

Endiro Coffee was founded in 2011 as a local coffee shop in Kampala by Gloria Katusiime and Cody Lorance, with the single aim of generating revenue to support a few small projects dedicated to helping vulnerable children.

According to the proprietors, as the business grew, the vision and mission of Endiro likewise expanded.

Endiro Coffee now boasts of 11 shops in Uganda, and one in the United States. These include; Kisementi, Naguru, Muyenga, Standard Chartered Bank Head Office, MTN Head office, Bugolobi, Shell Buwama along Kampala-Masaka road as well as in Iganga, Mbale and now Kapchorwa at Sipi.

The 2023 Sustainability Awards consist of three categories, Individual, Business Model, and Project, recognizing outstanding work in the field of sustainability, promoting sustainability within the coffee world while inspiring others to initiate similar endeavors.

After receiving 16 Project, 27 Business and 14 individual submissions this year, a committee comprised of SCA staff has selected the finalists in each award category. The 2023 Sustainability Award Finalists (by category) are:

Business Model: Primavera Green Coffee, Endiro Coffee, Dean’s Beans Organic Coffee,Black, Baza Coffee Co. Steeped Coffee, Bellwether Coffee.

Individual: Ricardo Oteros, Sánchez-Posuelo, David Griswold, Jose Rivera, Grayson Caldwell, Mahdi Usati, and Andre Hamboer

Project: Project D.I.R.E.C.T. by Farmer Brothers, The Cooperation On Fair, Free, Equitable, Employment (COFFEE) Project by Verité, NKG Bloom by Neumann Kaffee Gruppe, RENACER Coffee Training School by Catholic Relief Services (CRS), The Technological Park of Innovation in Coffee and Coffee Farming by TECNiCAFÉ, and Low-Carbon coffee value chain project in Kenya by Moyee Coffee, Agriterra, Fairchain Foundation, KDCU, KALRO (Consortium)

Winners will be announced in March 2023, and recognised at Re:co Symposium, taking place from 19 to 20 April.

The projects, business models, and people receiving these awards are not only dedicated to confronting the enormous challenges facing the specialty coffee industry—from climate change to gender inequality—but also collaborating across geographies, cultures, and value chain roles, and sharing the lessons they have learned for the benefit of the entire coffee sector.