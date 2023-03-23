Uganda Red Cross Society with support from Austrian Development Cooperation is implementing the SkyBird Project which is addressing Water Hygiene and Sanitation (WASH) needs of vulnerable communities in selected districts in Uganda.

In Bundibugyo District, URCS distributed 830 Menstrual Hygiene Kits and 500 jerrycans to DR-Congolese refugee women and girls of childbearing age. This was aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation amongst the women. The kit contains a towel, pant pegs, knickers, a bucket, a bar of soap, reusable and non-reusable sanitary pads and a 20-liter Jerry can.

The distribution was carried out at Lamia Church of Uganda and Busunga Catholic Church clusters, Nyahuka Town council, Sindira, and Bundingoma sub-counties where refugees reside.

Uganda Red Cross Society works closely with the District while implementing its activities, during the distribution of the Menstrual Hygiene kits.

Ssenyondo Francis the Chairperson District Disaster Management Committee noted that “Uganda Red Cross has been supportive to us as a District right from developing the District Contingency Multi-hazard plan to supporting refugees. They have improved hygiene in communities, put up latrines, & hand wash facilities. These menstrual hygiene kits have come in time when we needed them most, these kits will help women improve on their hygiene during their monthly days.”

Sensitizing the communities through community engagement is vital during emergencies, Uganda Red Cross volunteers in Bundibugyo conducted santizitation of over 5000 persons of concern on menstrual hygiene and sanitation, they were empowered with knowledge and skills in managing Menstrual hygiene. Winfred Auma Manager Bundibugyo Uganda Red Cross Society noted that “The support from Austrian Red Cross and the Austrian Development.

Cooperation of menstrual kits to refugee women is part of Protection and promoting dignity among girls and women.” We have not only distributed menstrual hygiene kits, but we have also constructed latrines and emphasized hand washing by setting up hand washing facilities in communities.”

Kyomugisa Esther one of the beneficiaries noted that” I have been suffering when I go into my periods because I didn’t have enough materials to use, these kits will help me manage my periods well, thanks to Red Cross.”

Uganda hosts over 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers who require Humanitarian services across the country.