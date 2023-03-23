Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) in partnership with Refactory, a training academy, has announced a five-year deal to equip local entrepreneurs with digital skills to smoothly run their businesses.

The partnership will help equip local business leaders, entrepreneurs, government, and civil society organizations with strategic support and skills to enable them to guide their respective companies through the digitization process.

Speaking at the event in Kampala on Wednesday, 22 March 2023, Andrew Mashanda, Chief Executive of SUHL, said the partnership with Refactory is in line with Stanbic Uganda’s purpose of driving Uganda’s growth and will create industry-relevant tools to quicken the pace of digital transformation in line with Uganda’s National Development Plan “Vision 2040.”

Stories Continues after ad

“This is also in line with Stanbic Holdings’ vision of becoming a platform business that leverages digital technology to improve the overall client experience and tap into new ecosystems,” he added.

Joel Muhumuza, FlyHub Chief Executive, said through a series of Masterclasses, business leaders will undergo tailored training modules to help them understand how they can best steer their teams as they invest in information technology assets.

“Business leaders who will participate in the training will be enabled to access digital software development services from FlyHub and Refactory on a trial basis before they decide to formally enlist expert support,” he said.

“This partnership will help demystify, through the masterclasses, what digital transformation for businesses means by creating a tool kit to allow institutions, and individuals to evaluate themselves and see where they need to begin, and what potential tools they need to go to the next level. With this information, participants will either take the choice to find suitable solutions for themselves from the market or engage FlyHub and Refractory to build and deploy the desired solutions in their respective organisations,” he added.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Programme Director at Refactory said: “We are excited to enter this partnership with Stanbic Uganda and very much looking forward to collaborating with FlyHub to support business leaders and individuals to navigate their digital transformation journeys.”

“While the government and leaders in the private sector appreciate that digital transformation is vital to the development of the country, there is an apparent lack of understanding of exactly where to begin, what tools are appropriate for them to use, and how they can make wise investments in the right technology when they just want to focus on their businesses,” he added.

In addition to designing the masterclasses, FlyHub and Refactory will collaborate in developing toolkits that will be available to all customers of Stanbic Uganda Holdings to use in the process of examining their respective organisation’s digital transformation readiness.