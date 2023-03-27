Rwanda and Uganda have agreed to revive Northern Corridor Integration Projects including the much sought-after Standard Gauge Railway and removal of non-tariff barriers that limit free movement of persons and goods.

Speaking at the Joint Permanent Commission held in Kigali, Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo said both countries would now exert all efforts to promote mutually beneficial trade such as infrastructural challenges and non – tariff barriers that affect the smooth flow of goods and services.

Gen Odongo said the private sector expects both governments to provide an attractive environment for business.

Gen Odongo said that the session agreed on other strategic areas of interest for both countries such as the One Network Area (ONA), the Single Customs Territory, the Single East African Tourist Visa, free movement of persons and goods, among others.

“It is in this respect that Uganda appreciates the efforts and the progress under the Northern Corridor Integrated Projects (NCIP) framework, particularly in promoting regional infrastructure projects. In recognition of the necessity and urgency to have implementation of these projects fast tracked, this Session will deliberate on strategic areas of connectivity,” Gen Odongo said.

The Ministers of both countries exchanged views on regional and continental developments and further resolved to strengthen the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral issues.

In this regard, they underscored the importance of continued efforts and commitment to peaceful resolution and dialogue in resolving conflicts.

The Ministers further commended the efforts of regional and sub-regional frameworks aimed at finding lasting solutions to these conflicts which severely impact the lives and livelihoods of our peoples.

The Ministers reiterated both countries’ commitment to good neighborliness and safety of our citizens.