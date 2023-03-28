President Yoweri Museveni has revealed that Uganda highly appreciates its cooperation with Russia in defense. Museveni said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

“Today, we are very satisfied with our cooperation with the Russian Federation. We cooperate in the sphere of defense, and we buy high-quality weapons and technologies from Russia,” he said.

Museveni also emphasized that he was grateful for the Soviet Union’s assistance in Africa’s fight against colonialism.

Museveni made remarks amid the escalating economic crisis and the continuous sanctions imposed against Russia. The sanctions followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The invasion is a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. The invasion caused Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II, with more than 9.5 million Ukrainians fleeing the country and a third of the population displaced. The invasion also caused global food shortages.

Museveni said Uganda’s interest with Russia is that when there is progress and stability in Russia, both countries benefit because there is barter trade.

“This idea of rivalry is not part of our African Liberation Movement strategy. If we stick to the charter of cooperation among countries irrespective of their different social systems, things will be much better for the world.” he said