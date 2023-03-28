President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman will tomorrow (Wednesday, March 29) have a special meeting with all NRM village chairpersons in Kampala district.

The meeting organized by the Office of the National Chairperson (ONC) and the NRM Secretariat will take place at Kololo Independence Grounds starting at 2 pm. However, the arrival time for all village chairpersons is set for 11 am, to allow prior planning of the meeting attendees.

“The NRM Secretariat hereby informs all Kampala NRM Village Chairpersons of a meeting scheduled with the NRM National Chairperson and the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the meeting will take place on Wednesday March 29, 2023, at Kololo Independence Grounds. The arrival time is 11 am, and the meeting will commence at 2 pm,” the notice from the NRM Secretariat reads.

Accordingly, all participants invited to the meeting will be subjected to mandatory #Covid-19 tests, with the preparatory tests scheduled for up to Tuesday.

“All Participants are required to undergo Mandatory covid-19 tests. The testing exercise is ongoing at the State House Land Directorate, Plot 58, Lumumba Avenue, and will end today (Tuesday) at 2pm,” reads the meeting notice.

The meeting comes hardly two days after his son Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi met youth and traders in downtown Kampala in the pretence of cleaning Kampala. Muhoozi has declared interests to run for presidency of Uganda though it is not clear how he will contest for the top seat given that he still a serving soldier in the army.