Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has revealed that the ailing and frail Retired Archbishop of Church of Uganda Henry Luke Orombi is better and responding to treatment.

“I have visited Bishop Henry Luke Orombi in the hospital this morning. He was able to speak to me and told me he is better. The situation is better, continue praying that God heals him completely,” Kaziimba said.

Yesterday, the retired archbishop was rushed to Naksero hospital over unrevealed health complications.

Stories Continues after ad

Born in Pakwach, Orombi served as Archbishop of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala from 2004 until his retirement in December 2012, two years earlier than expected. He was succeeded as Archbishop by Stanley Ntagali, who was consecrated in December 2012.

Orombi served as Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala, which is the fixed episcopal see of the Archbishop, but unlike many other fixed Metro-political sees, the incumbent is not officially known as Archbishop of Kampala, but bears the longer compound title Archbishop of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala.