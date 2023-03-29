The construction of Nakivubo Stadium has steadily taken shape with works standing at 80%.

The construction which he is being undertaken by Hamis Kiggundu popularly known as Ham has dispelled critics who had earlier said it had delayed and was of poor standards.

However, contrary to the allegations that it was behind schedule, lately it is being constructed day and night.

The Construction works are spear-headed by Roko Construction Company. The Stadium will have a modern athletic track and other indoor games plus multi-level parking of about 10,000 cars among others.

Ham took over the sports facility for redevelopment in 2017. Initially, the stadium was projected to end in 2019 but the construction of the facility had stalled due to #Covid-19 pandemic, politics, court battles and compensation of vendors.