Embattled legislators, Allan Ssewanyana and MP Muhammad Ssegirinya of Makindye West and Kawempe North respectively have denied any negotiations prior to their release from Prison.

On February 13, 2023, Masaka High Court judge, Lawrence Tweyanze granted Shs20 million bail to the two legislators after spending over one year on remand.

Speaking earlier today, the two MPs said they didn’t negotiate for their release as media reports had earlier indicated that a section of Opposition MPs led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament –LoP Mathias Mpuuga negotiated on behalf of them. Mpuuga discarded all the reports and asked for tabling of evidence pinning over that subject matter.

“There weren’t any negotiations prior to our release. We were released because of the constant pressure that came from our people, the media, and the international community,” Ssegirinya said.

Ssegirinya said he was unlawfully arrested and he doesn’t know why he was in prison because he is innocent.

“After I was sworn in as an MP, I received Shs200 million for the car but I used the money to buy an ambulance, rented a place where I set up a hospital, and got start-up medical equipment and medicine. I know my people suffer from diseases like gonorrhea and malaria. Medicine was there,” he said.

Ssewanyana said they will continue to appeal that all political prisoners still incarcerated are given freedom.

“Fellow Ugandans, we have been there for you, we have suffered and our backs are not yet broken. In our generation no legislators have suffered for over two years on political matters except us,” he said.

The two MPs and four other suspects are accused of terrorism contrary to sections 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August 2, 2021, allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba.

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.