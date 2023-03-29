Uganda’s contingent of the East African Community regional force is set to join Kenyan troops to foster peace in the war torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC. The revelation was made by Brig. Gen Felix Kulayigye.

“Our officers are at Bunagana border post as Uganda Contingent of the East African Community Regional Force prepare to be flagged off to join their counterparts in Eastern DRC,” he said.

Last month the UPDF said it would deploy 1,000 soldiers as part of the regional military force. The North Kivu province is occupied by different militia groups including the M23 rebels who are fighting government forces and causing civilians to flee.

East African Community (EAC) Heads of State Conclave on Inter-Congolese Dialogue deliberated in 2022 to jointly deploy in Congo.

According to Museveni the crisis in Congo needs a collective approach from all regional members of the East African Community. “We must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot” he said during the meeting last year.

Kenya first deployed its troops in November 2022 and is expected to deploy 900 soldiers in the area.