The Electoral Commission is set to build a state of the art headquarters in Lweza. The revelation was made by its chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi.

On December 16, 2022, the Commission embarked on the process of relocating our offices, personnel and equipment from Plot 55, Jinja Road, Kampala, to this new temporary office premises. The relocation aimed at paving way for construction of a flyover.

Byabkama said EC headquarters will be constructed by National Housing and Construction Company however he declined to reveal the total cost of the project.

“In collaboration with the National Housing and Construction Company and other relevant Government agencies, we are progressing with the development of designs for the permanent home for the institution,” he said.

“The custom-built home to be constructed at Lweza, Lubowa, will go a long way in improving service delivery by ensuring that all necessary facilities and services are located in one centre,” he said.

Eng. Kenneth Kaijuka, the Chief Executive Officer of National Housing and Construction Company said they will construct and install all the technology, machinery needed for EC to execute its mandate.

On 17th July 2022, National Housing and Construction Company received a proposal to relocate EC to temporary premises as we design new state of the art facilities for EC at Lweza, Lubowa.

“Before 2026, the new state of the art facilities for the Electoral Commission should be ready,” he said.

Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport said the National Housing and Construction Company was identified to build a permanent home for the Electoral Commission because we didn’t want to outsource. This is going to save the government a lot of money.

“When I put them to charge, they didn’t hesitate, and have now proven that they can work by finding a home for the Electoral Commission,” he said.