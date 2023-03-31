President Museveni has clarified that the deployment of more Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDDF) in Democratic Republic of Congo is to keep peace but not battling the M-23 rebels.

Museveni revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday that, “we are not going to battle or fight the M-23. The Congolese government and the M-23, have agreed to a peace plan. This involves cessation of hostilities (fighting), withdrawal of the M-23 from some of the specified areas they had captured to other areas that have been agreed upon.” he said.

There had been speculative speculated that the 1,000 troops had been deployed to DRC to fight the M-23 rebels.

The statement added that the DRC government has been involved in peace talks with the rebels. He noted that the two should continue as is to solve the problem and return peace to Eastern DRC.

“Our initial mission, therefore, is to occupy some of the positions that the M-23 has handed over to the East African Force as a neutral force, instead of the Congolese army which the M-23 see as enemies or armed opponents in their internal politics,” he said.

He added that the troops will be in the Bunagana–Rutshuru area to act to act as a neutral force as the Congolese warrying parties get political solutions to the conflict.

The president said: “Unless we are attacked, we are not there to fight,”.

The Ugandan troops will be in Bunagana and Rutshuru, the areas where the M23 have been operating. Museveni also said the East African Regional Force would fight if non-state actors do not follow what has been follow peace agreement.