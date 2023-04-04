Colonel Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira has taken over as the Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia, replacing Maj. Gen (Rtd) Micheal Ondoga who has been serving in the role for over three years.

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Leopold Eric Kyanda while presiding over the handover/takeover function thanked Maj. Gen. Ondoga for the well-served time on duty. He assured Maj. Gen. Ondoga that, despite his going into retirement, he remains a key resource of the UPDF and can be called upon for any assignment.

He congratulated the incoming Defence Attaché and wished him a successful tour of duty. He advised him to uphold the good relationship between the two countries. He urged him to maintain the UPDF reputation of discipline and excellence.

The Outgoing Defence Attaché Gen. Ondoga thanked the CIC, Gen YK Museveni for the opportunity to serve and the UPDF leadership for the tireless support during his tour of duty. He further remarked on the open working relationship he enjoyed with the host country and wished his successor the best.

The incoming Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia, Col. Chris Seruyange Ddamulira in his remarks thanked God, the Commander in Chief Gen YK Museveni and the UPDf leadership for entrusting him with such a key office.

“I joined the UPDF as a young man and therefore, any training and education I have, it has been UPDF and I promised to serve to the best of his ability,” Seruyange remarked.

Uganda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to enjoy friendly relations that have grown and developed over the years, deepened by common interests and mutual benefits. Relations between the two countries are witnessing increasing cooperation in the fields of defence, economy, science and society.

The two countries also share joint membership in the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), among the membership of international organizations.