Government Chief WhipDenis Hamson Obua has denied participating in the mismanagement of Karamoja relief items but admitted receiving the controversial iron sheets meant for the sub-region.

Obua who is also Ajuri Couty legislator told the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs investigating the mismanagement of Karamoja relief items that he received the iron sheets from the Karamoja Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu.

According to Obua, on January 23, 2023, after cabinet meeting, he received a verbal communication from Kitutu that there were 300 pieces of iron sheets allocated for his constituency, Ajuri County by the Office of the Prime Minister- OPM in form of a donation and that they were ready for collection at OPM store.

“I instructed my personal assistant, Winfred Mwesigye who signed for and collected them on February 1, 2023, for further distribution,” he said.

“Clearly labeled the Office of the Prime Minister, the iron sheets were transported to Ajuri County, Alebtong District and I gifted them to six government aided schools. I wish to categorically state that I have never participated in any alleged mismanagement of relief items meant for Karamoja sub-region and neither did I solicit nor request for them,” he said.

He said the line Ministers should be held liable for the mismanagement of the relief items.

Appearing before Committee last month, Kitutu accepted responsibility for the mismanagement of iron sheets procured for the vulnerable people in the sub-region and apologized noting that she was never guided about the project.

Kitutu requested for 12,200 iron sheets to aid her in community mobilization and peace-building missions in Karamoja.

Her January 12, 2023, internal memo to the stores’ department at the OPM read in part, “During community mobilization and peace-building missions, I usually meet vulnerable groups and Karuchunas (reformed warriors) who are willing to dissociate themselves from cattle rustling. As part of my intervention, I will be distributing iron sheets to such special vulnerable groups.”

In February, security operatives nabbed Cotilda Kitutu, Michael Nabwaya, and Julius Wabule, the relatives of the Karamoja Minister allegedly selling iron sheets in Namisindwa District. The accused are the mother, brother, and nephew of Minister Kitutu.