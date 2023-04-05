The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) has denied allegations that Uganda is negotiating with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government on behalf of the M23 rebels. The concern arose following a statement from a one citizen on social media alleging UPDF was negotiating with Kinshasa on behalf of M23.

“Word on street: Uganda is allegedly negotiating with Kinshasa on behalf of M23.I wouldn’t be surprised if Kinshasa, especially, UDPS has chosen to keep this off radar because it’s not in their benefits, maybe the reason why yesterday, Muyaya said that DRC will never negotiate with M23,” the citizen stated.

UPDF spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulaigye discredited the allegations and termed them a hoax aimed at diverting attention from bilateral achievements toward peace.

“Uganda is not mandated to negotiate on behalf of the M23 because the Conclave of East African (EAC) Heads of State has already chosen a political facilitator, the former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Kulaigye clarified.

He further stated that its deployment in DRC is part of the EAC regional force, which is tasked with enforcing the cessation of hostilities between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) troops and M23 and monitoring their withdrawal to designated containment areas.

“The only bilateral security arrangement we are handling with DRC is operation Shujja,” Kulaigye said.

Reports of negotiations between Uganda and DRC came just two days after Ugandan troops began patrolling Rutshuru territory, which is under the control of M23 rebels. Some members of the public had hoped for a gun battle between UPDF and M23, but M23’s military spokesperson, Major Willy Ngoma, welcomed the troops and showed readiness to withdraw.

President Museveni on Thursday, March, 30 clarified that the deployment of more Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDDF) in Democratic Republic of Congo is to keep peace but not battling the M-23 rebels.

Museveni clarified, “we are not going to battle or fight the M-23. The Congo government and the M-23, have agreed to a peace plan. This involves cessation of hostilities (fighting), withdrawal of the M-23 from some of the specified areas they had captured to other areas that have been agreed upon, etc.”