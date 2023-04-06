Dfcu Bank Limited has appointed Mr. Charles M. Mudiwa as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2023.

Charles brings on board over 26 years of experience in banking, with strong business leadership, success in turning around businesses and increasing business profitability.

He takes over the leadership of the Bank at a critical time as we implement our enhanced customer-obsessed strategy to transform lives and businesses with innovative solutions and empowered people.

He is a change agent who believes in providing the best enabling environments for all employees and has been instrumental in their growth to leadership at all levels.

A staunch champion for gender and diversity, he is passionate in ensuring that equal opportunities are available for all staff.

On the announcement of Charles’ appointment, Board Chair Dr. Winifred Tarinyeba Kiryabwire remarked, “Charles is a visionary leader who has led financial institutions in various African economies with remarkable success. We welcome him to Uganda and to the dfcu family.”

Prior to his appointment to the Bank, Charles had a 20-year remarkable journey at Standard Bank Group as CEO of Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited, CEO of Stanbic Bank Zambia Limited; CEO of Standard Bank Malawi and Director Mass Markets at Standard Bank South Africa amongst other roles.

He has previously served on the Boards of Stanbic Bank Zambia and Kenya, Standard Bank Malawi Ltd; Standard Bank Insurance Brokers of South Africa, Edu-loan Limited South Africa, and Agribank Zimbabwe.

Charles is the past founding Chairman of Liberty Insurance Company (Zambia Ltd) and past Chairman of the Bankers Association of Zambia. In 2021 he was recognised among the Top 50 Reputable Bank CEO’s in Africa by Reputation Poll International.

Africa Leadership Magazine in 2022 also awarded him the Special African Banking Leadership Excellence Award.

He holds an Honours Degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe, Post Graduate Diploma in Leadership & Change Management from Leeds Metropolitan University (UK); Advanced Management Programme and Certificate in Digital Transformation & Enterprise Leadership from the Columbia Business School (USA), and a Banking Certificate from the Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe, among others.

Charles is a certified executive coach and holds a Practitioners’ Diploma in Executive Coaching from the Academy of Executive Coaching (UK).

He is a member of the Institute of Bankers of South Africa.

Charles is an active Rotarian and served as the Past President of the Rotary Club of Lusaka, and as the Director of Fundraising and Foundation at the Rotary Club of Nairobi Muthaiga North. Additionally, he was the Patron of Rotary Club of Nairobi Samawati, a corporate chapter at Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Charles believes in family and is a committed husband and father. He is an avid reader, an amateur chef, enjoys good music and art. Charles also serves as a Trustee of Ridgeways Baptist Church in Nairobi.

“I am happy and honored to join the dfcu team. Building on Dfcu’s strong foundation, I look forward to creating sustainable value for our stakeholders and customers thereby contributing to the growth and development of Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” Charles said.