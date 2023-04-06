Anti- Anti-Corruption Court has remanded Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to Luzira prison.



Kitutu, her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya and Secretary Joshua Abaho were earlier today charged with six counts which include loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to defraud. Abaho was however not present in court.

The two denied all the charges. “I have heard and understand the charge; it is not true and I am not guilty,” she pleaded. Through her lawyers led by Michael Wamasebu, Gitutu applied for bail.

Kitutu contended that she suffers from a heart disease with left ventricle stiffness, advanced age 61, fixed resident of Bunga, mother and grandmother of seven, willingness to tender in her diplomatic passport among other as grounds.

Magistrate Joan Aciro ruled that their applications will be determined on 1 April 12,2023 and remanded her to Luzira prison.

She had presented four sureties who include her husband Michael Kitutu; , Simon Mulongo former MP and diplomat at the AU; Seith Wambede, MP Mbale City and Dr Joel Wandabwa, a plastic surgeon.



Prosecution avers that between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve, the three caused a loss of public property in the form of 9000 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to their own benefit knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.



It is further alleged that the minister alongside her secretary between June 2022 and January 2023 caused the loss of 5,500 iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

The prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.