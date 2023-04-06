Marie Stopes Uganda (MSU) and Dfcu Women in Business Program have announced a joint campaign that will allow the Bank’s female customers to get access to free and specialised healthcare services for a period of one month, starting March 3, 2023. The campaign will run under the name, ‘Every Stage of Woman.’

Under the campaign, Marie Stopes Uganda will offer free gynecology and antenatal consultations, free screening services which include body mass index, blood pressure and breast examinations. Dfcu’s customers will also get access to subsidized pap smear tests and family planning services.

Through ‘Every Stage of Woman’, Dfcu bank seeks to create an environment where women who use its financial solutions can easily access wellness tests that will help them know the status of their health and make informed lifestyle choices.

‘‘Empowering women is a core contributor to socio-economic transformation, and as Dfcu bank we strive to create an environment that allows for all-round wellness and empowerment,’’ said Ruth Asasira, the Manager, Women in Business and Special programs at Dfcu bank Uganda.

Speaking at the launch of the event, MSU’s Deputy Country Director, Dr. Peter Ddungu stated that Marie Stopes Uganda is committed to prioritising women’s health and wellness throughout Uganda.

“Women, in their quest to juggle multiple roles, often fail to prioritise their own health by neglecting regular check-ups and preventive care. Marie Stopes will continue to provide holistic solutions to promote accessibility and awareness about women’s healthcare – including sexual and reproductive health. Women’s health is a great contributor to successful business outcomes in women-led enterprises and we are delighted to partner with Dfcu bank on our For Every Stage of Woman campaign,’’ he said.

Robert Wanok, Dfcu bank’s Ag. Chief Commercial Officer &, Head Personal and Business Banking reiterated Dfcu’s commitment to empowering the members of the communities in which it does business.

“At Dfcu bank, we recognise the vital role women play in our society, and we understand the challenges faced by women everywhere, including poor health. We, therefore, encourage our female customers to prioritize their well-being by taking advantage of the free and subsidized healthcare services offered at Marie Stopes Hospital & Maternity and various centres.”

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to Making More Possible in our communities, and we applaud Marie Stopes Uganda for their dedication to improving women’s quality of life and for working with us in pursuit of the same” Wanok added.

The campaign will run for a period of one month, starting on 31st March.

All women who bank with Dfcu are encouraged to visit any nearby Marie Stopes Centre and hospital with their National ID and Dfcu Visa Card to access these services.