Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development is under spotlight for malnourished juvenile prisoners.

A leaked picture of three juvenile that has been doing rounds on social media show two juvenile prisoners who seem to be suffering from under feeding or mistreatment in juvenile detention centres around the country.

Officially Ugandan Prisons doesn’t hold juveniles. Children in conflict with the law are principally the responsibility of the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development.

Juvenile justice, which concerns children in conflict with the existing laws is about the specific ways of working with children who are alleged to have committed offences, including their apprehension, the procedures involved in investigating and charging them with any offences committed, decisions about whether to.

Uganda has juvenile detention centres/ remand homes in Mbale, Naguru Fort Portal and Gulu.