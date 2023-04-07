The Chief of Defence Forces-CDF of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Gen. Wilson Mbadi and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo –FARDC Lieutenant General Christian Tshiwewe Songesha have met to review operations Shujaa.

In November 2021, UPDF and UPDF launched operations in Shujaa. The operation aimed at flashing out the Allied Democratic Force (ADF) in the Eastern DRC. In October last year, DRC renewed UPDF’s contract maintaining its presence IN Felix Tshekedi’s country.

The joint forces captured over 100 ADF terrorists, killed and injured scores of them.

“We have been in this operation since November 2021 and we periodically do reviews to see the progress in order to totally annihilate the ADF together with our comrades of the FARDC,” said Gen Mbadi.

Speaking on behalf of General Christian Songesha, the Governor of North Kivu Lieutenant General Constant Ndima Kongba applauded President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo for sanctioning the joint operation of totally uprooting the terrorist movement of ADF which was a huge threat to both countries.

“We joined the forces of FARDC and UPDF in order to uproot this threat in order to bring peace to the people of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. We as the military, we are determined to finish the mission that was assigned to us by the two Heads of State,” said Gen Ndima.