The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo has denied the Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu Kimono bail on grounds of unsubstantial sureties.

Last week, the Minister was remanded to Luzira Prison by the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of causing loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to defraud the government.

According to state prosecution, Kitutu is accused of allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties, having reason to believe that such an act would result in the loss of public property.

Stories Continues after ad

On count two of the same charge of causing loss of public property, the minister is accused of causing the loss of 5,500 iron sheets.

Under the charge of conspiracy to defraud, the DPP contends that the minister and Mr Abaho, between June 2022 and January 2023, allegedly conspired to defraud beneficiaries under the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme of 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets.

Kitutu’s brother is accused of receiving stolen property. The charge sheet says he received 100 pre-coated iron sheets from OPM, having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.

If convicted of the charges, Kitutu could spend at least 10 years in prison.

Yesterday President Museveni weighed in onto the issue of iron sheets for the disadvantaged communities in Karamoja saying all those ministers and legislators implicated should return them and be prosecuted as well.