Police Flying Squad Unit has cracked down an organized criminal gang that had specialized in attacks on schools. 12 cases of attacks were registered between February 9, and March 27, 2023.

As a result, 26 suspects have since been arrested, including a Kenyan National called Yusuf Babu who is the overall commander of a criminal gang that operates in small clusters of 3-7, and are deployed and evacuated on motorcycles and motor vehicles.

Fred Enanga, Police spokesperson said four notorious suspects who include; Yusuf Babu (the group commander), Ssetenda Emma, Mayengo Paul Musinguzi aka Mulefu and Reagan Mawejje, admitted to having participated in the attack and robberies at UMEA Primary School in Kyebando – Nansana, Bodoko Primary School at Kayunga in Wakiso and Kyadondo Islamic Secondary School, Matugga. During their attack at Kyadondo Islamic Secondary School, on September, 2, 2023, they killed an askari, called Solomon Mujumbi and critically injured John Asingya John, before robbing Shs111,000,000 (One hundred eleven million shillings).

Stories Continues after ad

The group was also behind the attack and robbery at St. Joseph’s Junior Seminary, Nswanjere, where they stole the communion cup (ciborium) and robbed Shs1.400.000, two laptops and mobile phones from the priests.

The task teams have so far recovered three motor vehicles used to facilitate their criminal operations. Other exhibits include; an HP printer, three laptop bags, black face masks, several house breaking implements etc.

“We have now clocked 14 days without any new attacks on schools. The recoveries and arrests demonstrate our resolve to disrupt and dismantle rackets behind attacks on schools. We also thank all members of the task team, who participated in the operation and all persons who volunteered information that led to the arrests and recoveries,” Enanga noted.

He added, “As we conclude; we urge all school administrators and proprietors to periodically review and upgrade their security and safety measures.”