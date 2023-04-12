Uganda has inaugurated the first-ever National Forensic Sciences University (India – Africa Campus) in Africa.

The ceremony was graced by the Third Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Nakadama Rukia on behalf of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre (URDCC) Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja .

Speaking to distinguished guests at the function, Nakadama and Woman MP for Mayuge District commended the Government of India for helping Uganda establish the NFSU – Uganda Campus.

Stories Continues after ad

She said that the act demonstrates the excellent diplomatic relationship between India and Uganda, and will create forensic and allied experts that manage complex security situations.

Nakadama pledged government support to the NFSU to meet its expectations and further enhance the existing cordial bilateral relations.

“This is the first NFSU branch that India has built outside their country,” remarked Nakadama.

She further said that the Uganda Government has already secured 130 acres of land with a 99-year-old lease for the construction of the permanent NFSU – Uganda campus.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyan Jaishankar praised the robust relationship between India and Uganda, saying it reflects the vision and leadership in both countries.

Hon. Jaishankar also noted that the first foreign campus for the NFSU of India will mark a significant milestone in furthering bilateral defence cooperation between India and Uganda.

He observed that courses in forensic science are in high demand world over for the past few years.

The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja recognized the strategic vision between President Museveni and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in building modern and efficient economies based on science and technology to spur social-economic transformation.

He said that both Uganda and India need a shared peace, adding that the University will facilitate technological transfer and enhance defence capabilities to address emerging threats.

“The investigative capacities of our legal experts will be greatly enhanced with this university,” he concluded.

Speaking at the same ceremony on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Deputy CDF Lt Gen Peter Elwelu commended President Museveni for his earlier guidance on building the workability of the tripartite doctrine; where any assistance must seek to build internal capability, as evidenced by the day’s security-related scientific education at URDCC.

Lt Gen Elwelu noted that the coming of the NFSU will have a positive bearing on the national security architecture since it will plug the gap of the acute shortage of forensic experts both in Uganda and Africa, bust crime more easily and in a scientific way, aid more research in forensic science crime management and add on the already existing curriculum.

“By building capacity and capability enhancement, UPDF is becoming more of a highly productive force,” said Lt Gen Elwelu, adding that UPDF shall remain focused on providing conditions for investment in Uganda and beyond.

The D/CDF also remarked that the management of contemporary security challenges calls for science and technology.

“The spirit of science and technology has taken over man,” he said.

The D/CDF further noted that the most serious threat to man is science, not conventional wars and crimes, thus necessitating the adoption of science and technology to safeguard our human life and security.

At the same ceremony, a plaque was declared and signed by the Hon Dr. Jaishankar for a satellite survey program and mapping agreed upon between the Government of Uganda and the Government of India.

The NFSU will provide specialized training in forensics (use scientific methods and techniques to investigate crime), cyber security, and digital forensics, behavioral and allied sciences.