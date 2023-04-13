The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Keith Muhakanizi has died

According OPM sources Muhakanizi died in an Italian hospital where he has been undergoing cancer treatment.



Muhakanizi is a former long time PS and Secretary to the Treasury. He hails from Rukungiri and he was instrumental in economic reform after the NRM capture of power

Keith Muhakanizi, a renowned Ugandan economist and public servant, has passed away at the age of 64. Muhakanizi, who was serving as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, has passed away.

Muhakanizi had a distinguished career in the Ugandan public service, serving in various capacities for over three decades. He was appointed Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in 2017, having previously served as the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury and the Director of Budget in the Ministry of Finance.

Born in 1959 in Uganda, Muhakanizi was educated at Makerere University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He later went on to earn a Master’s degree in Development Economics from Williams College in Massachusetts, USA.



Muhakanizi was known for his expertise in public finance management, budgeting, and economic policy. He played a key role in the formulation and implementation of Uganda’s National Development Plans, and was instrumental in the country’s successful completion of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

Muhakanizi was also a respected figure on the international stage, serving on various committees and boards, including the United Nations Committee of Experts on Public Administration and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Governors.

Muhakanizi’s passing is a great loss to Uganda and the international community. He will be remembered as a visionary economist and public servant who dedicated his life to improving the lives of Ugandans and advancing the cause of sustainable development.