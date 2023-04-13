The first deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga has vowed never to return Karamoja iron sheets claiming that they were used to roof schools and health facilities.

Kadaga said while appearing before the Presidential Affairs Committee which is investigating the mismanagement of relief items that were meant for impoverished people in Karamoja sub-region. She reportedly received 500 pieces of iron sheets.

“I was approached by Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu during a cabinet meeting. She asked me to contact her office for iron sheets. I didn’t know which vote the iron sheets were coming from,” she said.

“I will not return the iron sheets but will rather pay for the equivalent because the school and health center that were damaged are accessed by Ugandans,” she said.

Kadaga is among the top ministers who benefited from the iron sheets which were allegedly meant for people in Karamoja. The ministers involved in the scandal include, Jacob Oboth Oboth, Hamson Obua, Amos Lugolobi, Matia Kasaija, Speaker Anita Among and others.

Last week, the Anti- Anti-Corruption Court remanded Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to Luzira prison.

Kitutu, her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya and Secretary Joshua Abaho are facing six counts which include loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to defraud. Abaho was however not present in court.