Prof John Ntambirweki, the Vice Chancellor of Uganda Pentecostal University has died at 68 years.

Ntambirweki died on Wednesday12, evening at Le Memorial Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for some time with an illness.

“The family of Prof John Ntambirweki and Uganda Pentecostal University regret to announce his death which occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023,” read the family’s public death announcement.

The deceased’s daughter, Brenda Ntambirweki, tweeted: “Rest in peace, Daddy. You were the best dad in the world. You fought and we will keep your legacy alive.”

According to the family announcement, there will be a funeral service at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero on Thursday at 2 pm followed by the vigil at the late Ntambirweki’s home in Katuso-Buziga, Kampala.

He will be buried on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his ancestral home in Bisheshe, Ibanda District, in Western Uganda.

Prof John Ntambirweki was a renowned legal scholar who was passionate about legal education, and the linkages of the universities with various law schools around the globe, championing comparative legal education and the legal profession.

Ntambirweki held a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Makerere University, a diploma in law from the Law Development Centre, Kampala and a Master of Law degree (LLM) from the University of Nairobi.

Ntambirweki founded Uganda Pentecostal University in 2001 as the Grotius School of Law and Professional Studies and has since been the Vice Chancellor.

In 2005, the Grotius School of Law was licensed by the National Council for Higher Education and named Uganda Pentecostal University.

As the VC, Ntambirweki was in charge of academic excellence at Uganda Pentecostal University and had championed access to education for indigenous communities in Western Uganda, Uganda and in East Africa through the uprising institution.

He had a wealth of experience as a Professor of Law, having taught at the University of Nairobi, Pacific in the United States, Makerere University and Uganda Christian University as well as providing legal advice to Government agencies in many African countries and International organizations in several legal aspects.

He was also a former Senior Lecturer at Makerere University and also served as Head of Department of Law, Uganda Christian University.

Prof Ntambirweki served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE); one of the leading think tanks in Uganda.

The deceased was a Consultant at the law firm of Ntambirweki Kandeebe & Company Advocates, based in Kampala.

Other advocates at the firm include Barbara Ntambirweki, a daughter to John Ntambirweki, and a Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Law at Uganda Pentecostal University.