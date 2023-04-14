President Museveni has revealed that aware of the dead Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Keith Muhakanizi’s illness and it was being managed. Adding, “he came to see me before this round of treatment, it is sad that he didn’t make it.”

Muhakanizi died from a hospital in Milan, Italy, where he was taken for treatment about three days ago.

“I am shocked to hear of the death of PS. Keith Muhakanizi,” Museveni tweeted.

Museveni added, “I spoke to his wife in Milan and she told me what happened. I send condolences to the family and the people of Uganda. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Muhakanizi previously served as Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development for several years.

He was instrumental in Macroeconomics policy and planning, financial sector growth and private sector growth in the country and has served in various departments at the Ministry for years.

Muhakanizi has been serving as a member on Boards of numerous organizations. In addition to being the chairperson of the EPRC Board of Management, he served as the Chairman of East African Development Bank since May 25, 2013.

In the 1990s, he played a central role in the formulation and implementation of economic reforms that restored the macro-economic stability of Uganda’s economy.

Muhakanizi guided both the technical and policy development work in the preparation of successive National Development Plans.

Muhakanizi was born in Rukungiri District to the late Rev. Kosia Kajwengye and the late Zeridah Kajwengye. He was born to a family of 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls.

Muhakanizi’s mother was a very kind and ardent religious woman while his father Kajwengye pioneered evangelism in Rujumbura that later spread throughout East Africa.