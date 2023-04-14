The Anti-Corruption Court has released Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya.

The two are facing six counts which include loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to defraud. The two denied all the charges. “I have heard and understand the charge; it is not true and I am not guilty,” she pleaded. Through her lawyers led by Michael Wamasebu, Gitutu applied for bail. Their applications were however on Wednesday turned down for lack of substantive sureties.



Appearing before Magistrate Joan Aciro, Kitutu was granted Shs 10 Million cash bail while her brother was granted Shs 3 Million cash bail. Their sureties were bonded Shs 100 Million non cash.

“I had the opportunity to look at the file in regards to today’s sureties. I find that the sureties are substantial and I go ahead to grant the application,” she ruled.



Prosecution avers that between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve, the three caused loss of public property in form of 9000 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to their own benefit knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

It is further alleged that the minister alongside her secretary between June 2022 and January 2023 caused the loss of 5,500 iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

Prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.