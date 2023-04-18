The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and Prime Minister Robinah Nabajjanja might face another round of police interrogation after investigations revealed new information in the ongoing probe against the misuse of iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region.

According to security sources, the investigators are getting new and useful information about the scandal which has rocked the country. ” We can’t rule out speaking to all officials mentioned in the probe including the Speaker and the Prime Minister,” the source said.

The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga didn’t respond to our repeated calls. But the source said the speaker, Prime minister, Vice President Jesicca Alupo, former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, Third Deputy Prime minister Rukia Nakadama were interrogated from their offices two weeks ago unlike other ministers who reported to police.

Stories Continues after ad

The decision to interrogate the top five government officials involved in this iron sheets scandal was ordered by President Museveni to avoid embarrassing them.

The other ministers mentioned in the scandal are Karamoja Minister Goretti Kitutu who is out on bail, State minister for Planning Amos Lugoloobi currently on remand at Luzira Prisons and State Minister Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu who had snubbed the police summons but later turned herself in on Tuesday.

Others

The investigative teams had to move to the locations of these top officials. But the source said there is a lot of information being picked from the field and new lines of inquiry are being established by the investigative team.

Others include State minister Jacob Oboth Oboth, government Chief Whip Hamson Obua, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija and Ethics and Integrity Minister Lucy Akello, State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi among others.