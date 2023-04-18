President Yoweri Museveni has summoned the Notational Resistance Movement- NRM legislators to discuss the just passed Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023.

“The purpose of this letter is to invite you for the meeting of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus which will take place on Thursday at State house Entebbe. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss among others the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023,” Denis Obua, Government Chief Whip said.

Last month, parliament unanimously passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 which aims at among others protecting traditional families by prohibiting sexual relationships between people of the same sex, strengthening that country’s capacity to deal with emerging threats to the traditional family, protecting the cherished culture of Uganda and protecting children and youth who are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

It also seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships with a liability of imprisonment of two to 10 years for homosexuality, aggravated homosexuality, attempted homosexuality, aiding and abetting homosexuality, conspiracy to commit homosexuality and other related practices.

The Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2014 was passed by Parliament on December 20, 2013 with life in prison substituted for the death penalty. Whereas it was signed into law by President Yoweri Museveni on February 24,2014, the Constitutional Court on August 1,2014 annulled the law citing that it was passed without the required quorum in the House.