State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu has been referred to the High Court on charges of dealing with suspect property contrary to section 21A (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act,2009 (As Amended).



Ms Nandutu was arrested for diverting iron sheets meant to be relief items for the people of the Karamoja sub region. David Bisamunyu told court that investigations into the matter have been completed. Adding, “I have instructions from the DPP to have the suspect committed to the High Court for trial.



The committal papers are before you my lord.” The Anti- Corruption Court grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe ruled that Nandutu’s case be referred to the High Court. “The accused is hereby committed for trial in the next court session,” Asiimwe said. Nandutu protested the decision noting that, “I’ve been baptized by fire. Why should [I] be committed to the High Court when the lower court has the mandate to deal with this?”



Nandutu has therefore been remanded to Luzira Prison until 3/05/2023 Nandutu joins the State Minister for Finance and Planning Amos Lugoloobi who is on remand in Luzira over the same having been denied court bail on Monday. The minister of Karamoja affairs, Mary Kitutu Goretti, was the first minister to be arrested in the scandal but later secured a court bail after spending a week in jail.