President Yoweri Museveni who doubles as the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces has commissioned the first-ever overhauled and upgraded Russian Type helicopter in sub-Saharan Africa.

The function took place April 18, 2023 at the PRO Heli Plant International Services Limited at Nakasongola Air base.

While speaking at the function President Museveni observed that the commissioning was another example of Uganda’s excellent and longstanding relations with Russia, based on a convergence of interests that continue to bear logical dividends for Africa.

President thanked the Russian government for not objecting Uganda’s cooperation but decided to support it and also thanked National Enterprise Corporation and Luwero Industries for enthusiastically taking advantage of this good will to build their capacity.

“In 1986 I sent the late Kategaya to buy MI 17 from the Soviet Union, but soon after the Soviet Union collapsed during the time of Gorbachev and Yeltsin there was chaos. When Putin took over, he stabilized the country. I want to congratulate President Putin for stabilizing Russia and strengthening it again,” President Museveni said.

On arrival at the facility President Museveni toured one of the hangers at the facility led by, the Chief Executive Officer of PRO Heli International Services Ltd, Valari Copcin and said that there was no contact with the Russian partners so offered he to travel to Russia as a tourist to revive the relationship with the Russians.

“You couldn’t get anything from Russia, there was no contact. I worked with the UN office on a private visit. I said I want to revive this relationship. I went as a tourist and met the current Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the former Prime Minister. That is when I bought the SUKHOI,” he disclosed.

General Museveni also commended the Managing Director of National Enterprise Corporation Lt Gen James Mugira for the initiative to follow up the project noting that many ideas are always conceived but end up getting aborted because they are not supported.

The President further said he has often indicated in writing to the Western partners on how the world should be run not through rivalry but through cooperation.

General Museveni disclosed the genesis of the relationship between Africa and Russia in terms of support in the field of military hardware saying it dates back to the time of President Abdel Nasser who in 1955 first bought equipment from the Soviet Union as there was no Independent African country except for Ethiopia, Egypt and Liberia and noted that Russia therefore has been Africa’s partner for the last 100 years and had been supporting anti-colonial movements.

He therefore stressed that the partnership with PRO Heli is a healthy one and described it as that of common sense. He said there is a big demand in Uganda that has helicopters which need maintenance, overhaul and upgrading.

President Museveni welcomed and supported ideas fronted by the CEO PRO Heli to have the SUKHOI also overhauled and upgraded at the facility, to work with other countries in Africa and Latin America as well as Brazil adding that it is convenient for everybody in terms of proximity. He said these countries can also benefit from the services of the facility.

General Museveni however noted that the facility serves for better economics as it employs highly trained Ugandan Engineers whose remuneration is lower than their counterparts in Europe and welcomed the idea of the general Electronic Counter Measures for self-protection when in the air.

General Museveni further supported all the measures and plans Pro Heli proposed to have other commercial aircrafts serviced and maintained at the facility and urged Pro Heli to get other investors in other areas that are non-military like was done with the Chinese investors.

The Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Hon Vincent Ssempijja thanked General Museveni for his wise and wonderful leadership that has enabled Ugandans to see what is happening today in the forces.

He disclosed that there is a lot of savings to his ministry from the facility as transporting one helicopter alone to and fro for hauling and maintenance abroad costs over $2 million dollars and said many dignitaries who include Heads of State have visited the facility and expressed their interest to bring equipment to the facility for service and overhaul.

The Chief of Defense Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi pointed out the major benefits of the facility that include among others self-reliance, combat readiness and employing 200 Ugandan Engineers and added that the facility will also promote Defense Diplomacy as other countries will be utilizing the services of the plant.

The Commandant of the Air Force Gen Okidi was represented by Brig. David Gonyi who highlighted many advantages the plant is to offer that include giving the Air Force short time of service and will also support Industrialization policy and the country’s economy.

While speaking at the same event, the CEO of PRO Heli International Services, Valari Copcin said their aim is to make the facility a one stop center for all aviation needs.

The Managing Director of National Enterprise Corporation Lt Gen Mugira outlined the achievements made within one year of the establishment of the plant naming the building of capacity transfer of technology and skills as one of them.