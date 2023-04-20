Muslims worldwide will tomorrow, April 21, celebrate Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of long fasting of Ramadan.

Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long and Muslims typically wait until the night before Eid to confirm its date. Astronomical reports have confirmed crescent moon around the world and it is 2.4% lit from Mecca and generally much higher and brighter in the post-sunset sky while it was about 4% from the West coast of the US.

The Government of Uganda has also declared Friday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, a religious festival for all Muslims.

This was disclosed in an official announcement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate dated Thursday, April 20, 2023.

“The Honorable Minister of Public Service informed the general public that tomorrow April 21, 2023 is Eid al Fitr and will be observed as a Public Holiday throughout Uganda pursuant to the Public Holiday Acts, 1965,” Ms Bitarakwate’s announcement read.