State Minister for Defense and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth has been taken to Criminal Investigations Directorate at Kibuli, Kampala for questioning over the ongoing misuse of iron sheets meant for vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub region.

Oboth Oboth who is the Member of Parliament for West Budama Central had donated 137 iron sheets towards the roofing of the catechist’s house at St. Andrews Church of Uganda. However, these iron sheets were later picked last Thursday by his bodyguards from the church stores where they had been kept.

Oboth becomes the fourth minister to be charged in the widening scandal following ministers; Amos Lugoloobi (Planning), Agnes Nandutu (State minister for Karamoja Affairs) and Mary Goretti Kitutu (Karamoja Affairs) who have since been charged before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo over the mismanagement of the Karamoja relief items.