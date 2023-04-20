The Government of Japan has committed US$ 7.9 million (29.4 Billion) to support refugees and host communities as well as vulnerable populations in the Karamoja sub-region.

Post-COVID-19, refugees, host communities and the people of Karamoja have been some of the groups hardest-hit by hunger and food insecurity.



The support has been channeled through the United Nations and International Organizations: the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Entity for the Gender Equality and the empowerment of Women (UN Women), and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).



“Japan recognizes that the humanitarian situation in refugee-hosting areas and vulnerable communities affected by current global situations such as climate change are devastating. Therefore, 2023’s contribution has been made with a specific focus on mitigating the impacts of food and nutrition insecurity, gender equality including protection of women from sexual and gender based violence to the vulnerable population, including refugees, host community members, women and children in Uganda. The Government of Japan will continue to support Ugandan people by acknowledging Uganda’s refugee policy and needs for humanitarian–development support as well as creating strong and powerful partnership,” said Ambassador Fukuzawa.

Hilary Onek, the Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees said, “on behalf of the Government of Uganda I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Government of Japan through the Ambassador of Japan in Uganda for the generosity exhibited towards supporting the refugee community this year again. This year, support for the Karamoja sub-region is also covered. We are grateful for Japan’s cooperation in creating a resilient society, despite being affected by a variety of current global situations and climate change. We look forward to a year of close cooperation and collaboration with Japan in terms of the launch of STA2 as well as the Global Refugee Forum in December to enhance Uganda’s open door policy.”



Susan Ngongi Namondo, the UN Resident Coordinator, said, “the UN family in Uganda appreciates the government and people of Japan for this important contribution to the efforts in support of refugees and their host communities in Uganda. Japan’s commitment to a resilience-based approach by providing focus on vulnerable people in need of food and nutrition assistance in Karamoja is laudable.”



Uganda is the largest refugee hosting country in Africa with more than 1.5 million refugees and majority of the refugees in Uganda originate from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Somalia. Refugees and asylum seekers are entitled to work, have freedom of movement and can access social services.