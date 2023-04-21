The fourth Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) has resolved to prioritise youth and children’s affairs and equipping them in the next ten years.

Members of GAFCON met this week in Rwanda. The meeting brought together 1,302 delegates from 52 countries, including 315 bishops, 456 other clergy and 531 laity.

“We will devote ourselves to raising up the next generation of leaders in Gafcon through Bible-based theological education that will equip them to be Christ-centred and servant-hearted,” GAFCON resolved.

Despite the majority vote by the General Synod of the Church of England in February 2023 to welcome proposals by the bishops to enable same-sex couples to receive God’s blessing, believers said it grieves the Holy Spirit.

In order to pursue these priorities and to grow the work of the GAFCON movement, leaders endorsed the establishment of a foundation endowment and encouraged the GAFCON provinces to become financially self-sufficient, not only to advance mission but also to avoid being vulnerable to economic manipulation.

“Public statements by the Archbishop of Canterbury and other leaders of the Church of England in support of same-sex blessings are a betrayal of their ordination and consecration vows to banish error and to uphold and defend the truth taught in Scripture. Since the Lord does not bless same-sex unions, it is pastorally deceptive and blasphemous to craft prayers that invoke blessing in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit,” GAFCON resolved.