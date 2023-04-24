CMC Motors Group Limited has announced that it is moving away from dealing in passenger vehicles to focus on tractors and two wheelers as part of the company’s strategy to promote mechanisation of agriculture.

In a press statement issued on Monday, 24 April 2023, CMC Motors, which is one of East Africa’s leading mobility companies with presence in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, said the shift in strategy comes after they sold a record number of tractors in 2022.

“Based on the tremendous growth potential in both Uganda and the East African region, CMC will move away from dealing in passenger vehicles to focus on tractors and two wheelers. The shift in strategy means that CMC will move away from the mass-market passenger vehicle segment,” the company said.



According to Sakib Eltaff, the Managing Director CMC Motors Group, the agricultural sector in Africa is developing, hence needs support.

“Africa’s agriculture sector has been going from strength to strength in the past few years and the demand for agriculture solutions is now stronger than ever. Our mission is to give our local agricultural customers easy access to world-class mechanization solutions and play a key role in making sure that the region continues to make progress in the quest for food security,” he said.



The change in strategy follows closely on the heels of the Government’s agenda to transform and rapidly grow Uganda’s agricultural sector.

Agriculture is the backbone of the East African economy. A Household survey by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development shows that 68% of Ugandans work in the agricultural sector. In Uganda the agriculture sector contributes to 24 percent of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 33 percent on export earnings.

In line with this, the company is setting up an assembly facility in collaboration with CNH Industrial and the Ministry of Agriculture in Uganda.



CMC Motors Group Limited has exclusive distribution of Ford, Mazda, and Suzuki vehicles in the East African motor industry. CMC also prides itself as being the exclusive distributor of New Holland tractors with an extensive range of farming implements from New Holland, Nardi and Fielking.