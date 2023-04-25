Federation of Uganda Football Associations- FUFA Executive has taken a decision to host the Uganda Cranes next AFCON 2023 home fixture against Algeria in Cameroon.



This decision comes after FUFA inspected Mandela National Stadium on Monday 24th April 2023 and confirmed that the Stadium is not ready to host the qualifiers that resume in June.

However, FUFA expresses its disappointment at the latest ongoing works at Mandela National Stadium following yesterday’s routine site visit by the Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim and Stadium officials.



FUFA has described the work as very slow and insensitive to cries of the public to be able to host the matches in Uganda.

Stories Continues after ad



“I call upon the relevant government authorities to urgently cancel the contracts of the contractors and supervisors and immediately procure experienced service providers in stadium construction even if it means being obtained from outside Uganda. The country is likely to have a delayed project, substandard work and without value for money.” Said Magogo the President of FUFA.



FUFA calls upon all Ugandans to continue supporting the Uganda Cranes from all corners of the world as we bid to qualify for the 2023 AFCON Finals to be hosted by Ivory Coast next year.