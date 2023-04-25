The government of Uganda has chartered a plane to evacuate 300 Ugandans stranded Ugandans in Sudan, Eagle Online can reliably report.



Earlier this month, Violence erupted in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, between rival military groups fighting the Arab country. Two military men behind the dispute include; Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and in effect the country’s president, and his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.

According to Ofwono Opondo, the government spokesperson, following the eruption of the crisis, President Yoweri Museveni tasked the Director General of External Security Organization- ESO, Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, to work with our Embassy in Khartoum to mobilize Ugandans.



Ambassador Ocwet and Brigadier General Frederick Karara (Defense Attachè) embarked on the campaign to mobilize Ugandans in Khartoum through telephone and WhatsApp groups.

“The Ugandans were mobilized to assemble at the University of Africa in Khartoum, where the majority of the students are. And fewer of the working group was brought to the Embassy of Uganda in Khartoum. Brigadier Karara organized transport buses to begin busing them towards the East, to the border of Ethiopia,” he said.



Opondo said the government of Uganda had chartered the Uganda Airlines plane to go and airlift them however it hasn’t been possible, because it was discovered late in the night that airport’s runway is too small for the Airbus and therefore, there are new negotiations to pave way to use another airport in the North of Ethiopia.

“Once they arrive there, an alert will be sent and then the Uganda Airlines plane will leave here to go and pick them either today or tomorrow morning,” he said