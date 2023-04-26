The Inspectorate of Government is set to conduct a conclusive investigation in the Office of the Prime Minister- OPM, Eagle Online has learnt.

According to the Inspector General of Government-IGG Betty Kamya, the investigations will be conducted in three weeks.

IGG’s interests followed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo directive to expeditiously investigate the Ministers implicated in the mismanagement of iron sheets that were meant to benefit the impoverished people in Karamoja.

“For the last two years, there have been a lot of relief resources allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister. The investigations will be premised on, the source of the funds, policy of distribution, delivery, storage of all relief items,” Kamya said.



In January 2023, Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja Affairs who doubles as the Woman MP for Manafwa directed for the release of over 12,200 pre-painted iron sheets labeled Office of the Prime Minister to various ministers including prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, vice president Jesicca Alupo and the speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among.



The roofing sheets sparked an outcry after it was established that they were procured to benefit the impoverished people in the Karamoja Sub-region. This website established that President Yoweri Museveni took interest in the matter and directed that every government official implicated in the matter should not leave the country until the cases are disposed of.

Last week, DPP revealed that her office is working on 40 files in relation to the abuse and diversion of the iron sheets that were meant for impoverished people in the Karamoja sub-region.

Atleast three ministers including; Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja Affairs and Woman MP for Manafwa; Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi and State minister in charge of Karamoja Agnes Nadutu were charged and remanded for mismanagement of Karamoja roofing iron sheets.

Kitutu is facing two charges of loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud while Lugoloobi and Nandutu were charged with dealing with suspect property contrary to Section 21 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009.



On January 12, 2023, in an internal memo to the stores’ department at the OPM, minister Kitutu ordered the release of 12,200 iron sheets to her office.

Her memo read in part, “During community mobilization and peace-building missions, I usually meet vulnerable groups and karuchunas (reformed warriors) who are willing to dissociate themselves from rustling. As part of my intervention, I will be distributing iron sheets to such special vulnerable groups.”



The memo notes that the stores’ department relied on WhatsApp messages sent by the minister’s personal assistant to distribute the iron sheets. The iron sheets were distributed from January 25, 2023, until February 8, 2023, when the release of the iron sheets was halted indefinitely.



According to the information obtained by this paper, state minister for primary education, Moriku Kaducu received 200 roofing iron sheets; former speaker Rebecca Kadaga 500; State minister for defence, Jacob Markson Oboth 300; Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakadama 300; Finance minister Matia Kasija 300; Kitutu Mary Gorreti 3000; Government Chief Whip, Obua Denis Hanson 300; Amos Lugoloobi 300; State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries Bwiino Kyakulaga 300; State minister for Karamoja Agnes Nadutu 2300 and others.



Other beneficiaries include; Jessica Alupo- Vice President; Anita Among- Speaker of Parliament; Robinah Nabbanja- Prime Minister; Judith Nabakooba – Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Rose Lilly Akello – Minister for Ethics and Integrity.

This Paper understands that Nabakooba, Nandutu, Kasaija, Among have returned their shares to the office of the Prime Minister- OPM stores Namanve.