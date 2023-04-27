President Yoweri Museveni has convened Heads of State Summit of the Troop Contributing Countries to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The heads of States include; Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), William Ruto (Kenya) and Demeke Mekonnen (Ethiopia).



Summit is a follow-up event after the meeting between the President of Somalia and President Museveni, during the United States Africa Leaders’ Summit held in Washington DC, from December 13-15, 2022.



During the meeting, President Mohamud requested Museveni to host an Extra-Ordinary Summit of Heads of State of the Troop Contributing Countries to ATIMS which include; Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.

The presidents were evaluating the achievements made in the implementation of the ATMIS mandate and revision of ATMIS drawdown plan in compliance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) 26/70 (2022) and 26/28.

This story will be updated.