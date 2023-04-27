Police have arrested 11 female MPs at the entrance of parliament. The MPs were walking to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to deliver their petition over the continuous police brutality unleashed against them.

The MPs include; Joan Namutaawe (Masaka District), Juliet Kakande (Masaka City), Betty Ethel Naluyima (Wakiso), Joyce Bagala (Mityana), Manjeri Kyebakutika (Jinja City), Nyakato Asinansi (Hoima City), Florence Kabugho (Kasese), Stella Isodo Apolot (Ngora) Helen Nakimuli (Kalangala) Hanifah Nabukeera (Mukono) and Joan Acom Alobo (Soroti City)

Yesterday, the female MPs petitioned the speaker of parliament Anita Among over police brutality and disruption of their meetings in their respective constituencies.



“I received a petition from a section of Women MPs expressing concerns about how law enforcement officers have treated them in the past few days. I call upon the security officers to respect the rights of citizens and follow the law in carrying out their mandate,” Among said.

“I have tasked the Minister of Internal Affairs to bring a statement to the House on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 on the matter,” she said.



On Monday, the Inspected General of police – IGP Martins Okoth Ochola instructed Professional Standards Unit to open investigations into the alleged beating and torture of Buvuma district woman MP Susan Nakaziba Mugabi.

The MP was over the weekend assaulted by the police and military as they blocked her belated Women’s Day celebrations in Buvuma.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said police summoned 11 officers who will be discontinued from their duties and report to the Professional Standards Unit headquarters in Kampala for further investigations.

The summoned officers include the Acting Regional Police Commander SP Kanyesigye Jamal; District police Commander –DPC Buvuma, Bagole Frank and other officers who took part in the operations.