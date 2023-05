State Minister for Labour, Col. Charles Macodwogo Engola has been shot dead by his own bodyguard.

He was 64 years old and a Member of parliament for Oyam North County in Oyam didtrict.

The incident is said to have happened this morning at his home in the city suburb of Kyanja.

Minister Engola was last seen yesterday in Namutumba at the International Labour celebrations.

The bodyguard is reported to have taken his life as well.