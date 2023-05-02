Ugandan troops, under a peacekeeping mission in the war-torn province of North Kivu in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, have deployed to Mabenga in the Rutshuru territory on Monday, 1.

In a statement issued by UPDF deputy spokesperson, Col. Deo Akiiki read that the deployment follows a reconnaissance which the Contingent conducted on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in the general areas of Kahunga and Mabenga to facilitate the execution of the mission of the East Africa Regional Force in North Kivu-DRC.

This is in compliance with the decision and consideration of the 20th extraordinary summit of the East African Community heads of state held in Bujumbura-Burundi on February 4, 2023 and the East African Chief of Defence Forces meeting of February 9, 2023 respectively.

“The summit directed for the serial withdraws and deployment of the East African Community Regional Force and the deployment of the troops in areas vacated by M23,” the statement reads.

The M23, according to the statement, have withdrawn from Bunagana, Rutshuru territory (Kiwanja) and Mabenga general areas to enable the monitoring of peace process and report violations.