The Anti-corruption Court has further remanded the State Minister for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu pending determination of her bail application.

Appearing before Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, court deferred its ruling and further remanded her to Luzira prison till tomorrow, May 4, 2023.

Through her lawyers, Nandutu applied for bail. She claimed that she voluntarily presented herself to police CID and has no criminal records against her.

She presented Budadiri County West MP, Nandala Mafabi; Minister of State for National Guidance, Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, Bulambuli county MP, Isaac Katenya and Elgon North Constituency MP, Gerald Nangoli.

State prosecutor David Bisamunyu argues that Nandutu should be denied bail because she first went into hiding after learning that she was wanted by police. To prove that, Bisamunyu said her bodyguard and driver were not in touch with her from April 14, until April 18 when she handed herself to police.

Nandutu is grappling with charges of dealing with suspect property following the diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karachunas in Karamoja Sub region. She has been on remand since April 19, 2023. She is the 3rd Minister to be charged for their involvement in the scandal.

Prosecution avers that during the month of June 2022, Nandutu dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) by receiving and holding them with reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property.